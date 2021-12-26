Bus conductor, driver hand over Rs 10,000 found on a seat to police

An honest bus driver and a conductor came in for praise from City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after they returned Rs 10,000 cash found on the seat of a bus bound to Talapady from State Bank Circle in Mangaluru.

According to the commissioner, driver Dinakar and conductor Althaf noticed Rs 10,000 cash on the seat of the bus named Mahesh, after passengers alighted from the bus at Thokkottu.

To ensure that the money reaches the owner, the duo handed it over to the city police commissioner’s office in Mangaluru and later they met the commissioner as well.

The commissioner said that passengers who had lost their money can visit the police commissioner’s office to claim it by submitting the proof for the money lost.

Althaf and Dinakar said, “Many times we have come across mobile phones on the seat of the bus and have returned them to their owners in the past. On Sunday, we found Rs 10,000 on the seat.”