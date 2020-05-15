Cabinet approves bus terminal at Pumpwell

The state cabinet has given approval for constructing a full-fledged bus terminal near Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle, said MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel, while inspecting the land proposed for the bus terminal, said Mangaluru is a fast developing city. A bus terminal near Pumpwell is expected to ease traffic congestion in the heart of the city. With the state cabinet approving the same, the project has received a boost.

The bus stand will come up on 7.23 acres of land near Pumpwell. It will be developed under PPP (public-private partnership) basis under Mangaluru Smart City Limited at a total cost of Rs 445 crore.

The bus stand will have shopping malls, offices and multi-level car parking facilities on 10,00,000 square feet area. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had given approval for the bus terminal proposal in its meeting held in June 2014.

The project was conceived in 2012 with the then government reserving seven acres of land for the terminal.

Initially, MCC had directed the Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited to prepare the concept plan for the bus stand, which then submitted the plan taking into account the availability of only 4.5 acres of land which can accommodate 66 buses in the two-storeyed bus stand. Later, the proposal was dropped and was included in the Mangaluru Smart City Mission.