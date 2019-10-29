Campaign against toll collection at Shiroor on Oct 30

Just as the authorities concerned are getting ready to collect toll from vehicles at Shiroor as a part of four-lanning of the highway, the Heddari Horata Samithi too is getting ready to start 'Toll Chalo' campaign on October 30.

The Samithi President Sathish Shetty said that concession should be provided from collecting toll to local vehicles within 10-km radius of the toll plaza. The toll collection should commence only after the completion of the work on service road and link road. Further, bus shelters should be constructed on the stretch between Kundapur and Shiroor of the national highway.

Following the demand by the public, concession was given to local vehicles at Sasthana toll plaza. Similar concession should be given for local vehicles at Shiroor, he demanded.

Contractor IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd will start collecting the toll shortly. The residents have expressed displeasure over collecting the toll.

Shiroor is geographically a vast area. With several commercial complexes, banks, schools and cooperative societies, the inflow of people to Shiroor is more from interior villages. All those who own vehicles will now feel the heat of toll once the collection commences, members of Samithi said.

Demanding concession for vehicles within 10-km radius of the toll plaza, the members have already submitted a memorandum to NHAI officials and Member of Parliament.

In fact, in a meeting, the MP had directed the officials not to start toll collection till the service roads were completed. However, no efforts have been made to complete the service road. Instead, the toll plaza is being given final touches, they added.

NHAI consultant Chennaiah said, "A proposal on toll collection has been submitted to NHAI for approval."