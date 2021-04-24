Campco restricts purchase of arecanut till May 4

In order to protect the interests of arecanut farmers by maintaining stability in Arecanut price and keeping in line with the norms laid down by the government, in the wake of increasing casualties due to Covid-19, Campco has proposed to restrict the purchases of arecanut to one quintal per member upto May 4, stated a press release from Campco president Kishore Kumar Kodgi.

The procurement of cocoa beans will continue as before. Keeping the safety of our members and staff in mind and to maintain social distancing, the above operations will be conducted through a token system at all branches and will be restricted to 25 members per day per branch. The procurement of pepper will be discontinued for the time being at all branches, added the release.

The Campco president also appealed to the members to cooperate in this regard.