Carcass of another wild boar found

Carcass of another wild boar found

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:26 ist

The death of wild boars continued inside Lakkhavalli range of Bhadra Reserve Forest. Another carcass was found on Monday near Tadasa bridge in the backwaters of Bhadra.

The officials who were on beat noticed the carcass, told Bhadra Project Tiger Director Dhananjay to DH.

"The wild boar must have been around seven years old. The viscera of the wild boar has been collected and sent for testing," said senior veterinary doctor from Shivamogga Wildlife Division S Vinay.

A total of 15 wild boars were found dead since April 1. The death of wild boars has caused worry among officials and the locals. The viscera has been sent to Bengaluru for testing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
carcass
wild boar
Bhadra Reserve Forest
Chikkamagaluru

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 