Carcass of another wild boar found

The death of wild boars continued inside Lakkhavalli range of Bhadra Reserve Forest. Another carcass was found on Monday near Tadasa bridge in the backwaters of Bhadra.

The officials who were on beat noticed the carcass, told Bhadra Project Tiger Director Dhananjay to DH.

"The wild boar must have been around seven years old. The viscera of the wild boar has been collected and sent for testing," said senior veterinary doctor from Shivamogga Wildlife Division S Vinay.

A total of 15 wild boars were found dead since April 1. The death of wild boars has caused worry among officials and the locals. The viscera has been sent to Bengaluru for testing.