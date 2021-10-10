Cauvery theertha distribution on Oct 17

Members of Harapalli Ravindra Abhimanigala Sangha will distribute the Cauvery theertha to the devotees near Jaycee Vedike in Somwarpet at 5 pm on October 17.
The theertha will be collected during the Theerthodbhava.
