Cauvery theertha distribution on Oct 17

Cauvery theertha distribution on Oct 17

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 10 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 01:08 ist

Members of Harapalli Ravindra Abhimanigala Sangha will distribute the Cauvery theertha to the devotees near Jaycee Vedike in Somwarpet at 5 pm on October 17.

The theertha will be collected during the Theerthodbhava.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cauvery theertha
distribution
devotees

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 