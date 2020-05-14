CHD Group supports farmers across country

Mangaluru-based CHD Group, a global health organisation, is supporting farmers across the country with support from Corteva agriscience.

March to May is harvest season where over 250 lakh quintals of seeds for Kharif season is necessary. This is a very crucial time where farmers make a living usually for a year.

Over 50,000 farmers and farm labourers are being reached door-to-door by the CHD Group where they are being supported with PPEs related to the farms and awareness-raising sessions.

The CHD Group is presently working in 220 villages across the country mobilising farmers in farmlands and also orienting them to symptoms and signs related to coronavirus spread and what precautions must be taken.

Corteva agriscience is committed to helping individuals and communities impacted by COVID-19. This year, Corteva will donate more to global food security organisations around the world that are helping those that are food insecure during these challenging times. The company is also donating supplies and materials that can be used by professionals who are working to treat and prevent the COVID-19 spread.

CHD Group, as a global health NGO, is also guiding farmers and local village communities on COVID-19 information and busting myths at the grassroots level where a lot of misinformation, stigma and misleading posts are being circulated by various social media outlets thereby creating panic among farmers as to how coronavirus spreads.

Marking its commitment to the Government of India’s effort to defeat the spread of COVID-19, CHD Group is linking the agrarian sector with their health needs whenever appropriate at all levels of governance. Farmers operate in this complex ecosystem of interfacing with transport departments, testing labs and packaging industry to move product from farm to fork.

Protecting their health is extremely critical in safeguarding civilian food security and progress.

Besides that, CHD Group is also providing food survival ration to households holding BPL cards and daily wage labourers, a press release stated.

