Check migrant labourers' documents, demands BJP

Beluru BJP Shakti Kendra president B G Prashanth alleged that many illegal migrants are entering the district in the guise of labourers.

He has urged authorities to initiate a probe into the same and to inspect their documents.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he said that thousands of illegal migrants, who are coming to the district in buses during nights, have been claiming themselves to be from Assam.

On Monday night, 37 adults and 20 children had reached Somwarpet town. It has been alleged that their documents were fake. They were brought by an agent named Yusuf. The people have been handed over to the police. Also, due to migrant labourers, local labourers are not getting employment, said Prashanth and urged the Gram Panchayats to make the Covid-19 test compulsory for all migrants.

Legal action should be initiated against those who do not have proper documents, he said.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike taluk president Umesh said that the plantation owners will be directly responsible if the illegal migrants create any problems.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk president B J Deepak demanded an NIA inquiry into the illegal migration of people to Kodagu.