Children study in vulnerable school buildings

Ravaged by floods for two consecutive years, many government schools in the district are in a deplorable condition.

However, the children are forced to study in the same schools as no alternative arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of children and teachers.

Around 161 school buildings in the district are in a vulnerable condition out of which 39 buildings are dilapidated.

Roof tiles have been blown away due to gusty winds, causing the roof to leak during rain. Several schools with concrete roofs too have been leaking during rain.

The education department had submitted a proposal of Rs 2.52 crore towards construction of new school buildings. But, the grant has not yet been released by the government.

The people who have lost their homes in Siddapura region due to floods are taking shelter in the relief centre opened at Government Higher Primary School in Nelyahudikeri.

The government has forgotten its promise made to the flood victims saying that they will be provided with rent allowance or sheds. Currently, there are 173 victims from 64 families residing in the relief centre. The children in the school have no other choice than to listen to the lessons amidst the chaos.

Around 2,000 students were affected by floods in the district. Many of them lost their books and other stationary items. The education department has provided the students with only textbooks so far. The education kits have not reached the students yet.

DDPI Machado said that the education kit containing learning materials apart from textbooks will be provided to the students shortly.