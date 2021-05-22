Civic worker succumbs to Covid-19

A civic worker of the Gram Panchayat has succumbed to Covid-19 infection. The deceased is Subba (48).

He contracted the virus 10 days ago. After getting treatment at a hospital, he was asked to remain in home isolation.

On Saturday, he suddenly developed breathlessness and cough. He died en route to the district hospital in Madikeri.

He had been serving as a civic worker for the last 28 years.