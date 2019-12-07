Classrooms, computer lab inaugurated at Govt PU College

Acharya Patashala Shikshana Datthi Samsthe has constructed classrooms and computer laboratory at Government PU College in Madikeri. The classrooms and lab were inaugurated by MLC M P Sunil Subramani.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Members of organisations play a vital role in the growth of government schools.”

He lauded Acharya Patashala Shikshana Datthi Samsthe for contributing to the construction of classrooms at a time when the district faced floods.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy appealed to the members of various organisations in joining hands with the district administration to rebuild Kodagu.

Acharya Patashala Shikshana Datthi Samsthe President T V Maruthi said, “The organisation decided to contribute to Kodagu district when the district was affected by natural calamities in 2018. Two classrooms, a computer lab and a hi-tech toilet have been constructed at the college at a cost of Rs 52 lakh.”

Bodha Swarupananda Swami of Ponnampet Ramakrishna Sharadashrama called upon the students to inculcate the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.