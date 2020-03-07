CM promises funds for Ayurveda centre under Rambhapuri Peeta

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised to release funds for setting up of an Ayurveda centre in the name of Jagadguru Renukacharya under Rambhapuri Peeta in Balehonnur.

He was speaking during Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanti Yugamanotsava and Kshetranatha Veerabhadraswami Rathotsava at Rambhapuri Peeta in Balehonnur on Saturday.

“Rambhapuri Veerasomeshwara Swami has expressed desire to set up an Ayurveda Kendra. I am committed to fulfil his dream. A government medical college has been sanctioned to Chikkamagaluru district. The funds will be released for the medical college.” Yediyurappa said.

For the benefit of farmers, Gondi water project will be taken up, he added.

‘Survey for railway line’

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said, ‘’The survey for railway line from Chikkamagaluru to Hassan and Balehonnur will be taken up”

“I will discuss the issue with district in-charge minister, MP and chief minister on the same,” the Union minister added.

Basavaraj Shankar Umrani from Athani was presented Jagadguru Renukacharya award on the occasion. The award carries cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Rambhapuri Veera Someshwara Swamij was present on the occasion.