Collective farming is more beneficial, says Shettar

Collective farming is more beneficial, says Shettar

DHNS
DHNS, Brahmavar,
  • Jul 07 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 22:55 ist
Minister Jagadish Shettar and others transplant paddy seedlings on farmland in Ranjebail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasised collective farming. Collective farming is more beneficial, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

He was speaking during the inauguration of cultivation on 30 acres of farmland that was left fallow all these years at Ranjebail in Aroor Gram Panchayat. The cultivation is initiated by Kedarothana Trust.

“It is a record to cultivate on fallow land by following organic methods of cultivation. The government will also support such initiatives,” he said.

The minister said that several Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have won awards for cleanliness. Now, it is drawing the attention of the state by taking up farming in fallow land.

Jagadish Shettar, his wife Shilpa Jagadish Shettar, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, his wife Shilpa Raghupathi Bhat, joined hands with the public in transplanting paddy seedlings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jagadish Shettar
Industries Minister
collective farming
Ranjebail
Kedarothana Trust

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 