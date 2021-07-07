Collective farming is more beneficial, says Shettar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasised collective farming. Collective farming is more beneficial, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

He was speaking during the inauguration of cultivation on 30 acres of farmland that was left fallow all these years at Ranjebail in Aroor Gram Panchayat. The cultivation is initiated by Kedarothana Trust.

“It is a record to cultivate on fallow land by following organic methods of cultivation. The government will also support such initiatives,” he said.

The minister said that several Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have won awards for cleanliness. Now, it is drawing the attention of the state by taking up farming in fallow land.

Jagadish Shettar, his wife Shilpa Jagadish Shettar, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, his wife Shilpa Raghupathi Bhat, joined hands with the public in transplanting paddy seedlings.