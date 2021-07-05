Colourful Dahlias create a wonderland in monsoon

Come the rainy season, Dahlias bloom in the gardens, enthralling onlookers with their colour and beauty.

Gardeners in Kodagu have been growing Dahlias for a long time.

These days, Dahlia is found in rural regions. The gardens of many households in Napoklu are adorned with Dahlia of various colours.

The flower-bearing plant can be grown without much effort. Dahlia can be grown in pots. The plant can be grown with its tubers or stems, said, Sumitra, a homemaker from Napoklu.

If planted in April-May, the plants will bear flowers in two to three months, she said.

However, care should be taken that the water is not excessive. After the flowering stops, water should not be provided. Or else, the tuber will rot, she adds.

Excessive rain too will result in the rotting of the tubers. Compared to pots, the tubers grow well on the land. Soil mixed with sand is helpful. As the plants are delicate, support should be provided with twigs, said Sumitra.

After the plants grow to a certain height, pruning should be done so that there will be more branches and more flowers, she added.