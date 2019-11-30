Complaint against defamatory messages on doctors

The management of KMC Hospitals in Mangaluru has filed a case against defamatory messages on doctors being circulated through WhatsApp.

“We are extremely disturbed with the fake and malicious WhatsApp messages that are being circulated regarding KMC and a couple of doctors. We would like to inform the public that there is no truth in those messages and we have lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime cell and Commissioner of Police. The matter is currently being investigated and we will ensure that legal action is taken with regard to the defamatory messages being circulated,” said a press release from KMC hospitals.

Regional Chief Operating Officer KMC Hospitals Saghir Siddiqui along with Dr Narasimha Pai and Dr M N Bhat met Police Commissioner Dr Harsha and briefed him about the messages being circulated in various WhatsApp groups defaming the doctors and the hospital.

After receiving the memorandum, the police commissioner assured them that action will be taken against those circulating the defamatory messages through WhatsApp.