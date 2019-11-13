‘Comprehensive policy will provide security’

The comprehensive fisheries policy will include measures to check poor quality of works taken up by Department of Fisheries and Port, said Minister for Fisheries, Inland Transport and Port Kota Srinivas Poojary.

“There are several instances of poor quality of sea wall and fisheries port development work taken up by spending crores of rupees.”

He was speaking after visiting Kodi Kanyana fisheries jetty near Sasthana.

Poojary said comprehensive fisheries policy will include special programmes for the safety of fishermen and national security as well.

The fishermen appealed to the minister to hand over government land near the road connecting Kodi and Sasthana to the fisheries department and to construct a breakwater near the estuary at Hangarakatte.

They also demanded extension of Kodi Kanyana jetty by 300 metres and take up already sanctioned 60 metre extension work on the right side of the jetty. The confusion in waiving the loans borrowed by fishermen should also be solved. Further, the fishermen urged the minister to widen Sasthana-Kodi and Kodi-Hosabengre roads. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district Fisheries Federation President Yashpal Suvarna and others were

present.