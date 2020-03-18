Conduct research on KFD, says Kalkuli Vittal Hegde

Conduct research on KFD, says Kalkuli Vittal Hegde

  Mar 18 2020
Environmentalist Kalkuli Vittal Hegde has said that more than coronavirus, Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) affecting the people in Malnad and the government should initiate measures to carry out research to find a solution to the disease. 

Speaking at an awareness programme on Covid-19 at Sringeri, he said that people should not panic about the virus infection. Instead, they should take precautionary measures and maintain personal hygiene, he advised.  

He said the mortality rate in China, Europe and Italy due to coronavirus infection is high among elderly people. The suspected persons should remain quarantined for 14 days, he added.  

