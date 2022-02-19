Cong should make its stand on hijab clear: Ashoka

  Feb 19 2022, 21:52 ist
  updated: Feb 19 2022, 23:18 ist

Revenue Minister R Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders instead of discussing problems faced by the people in the ongoing session were engaged in staging dharna.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar is not in favour of the hijab and a former CM is not in favour of the saffron stole. Dharnas are being staged in adherence to the differences of opinion among the two leaders, he added.

"Congress has no concern about the students. They fear they will lose votes if they speak against the hijab. Crores of rupees are spent on conducting Assembly sessions. It is the taxpayers' money. By sleeping in the session, Congress is doing injustice to the people. It should make its stand clear on the hijab," he demanded. 

