Couple sent to quarantine facility

A man and his wife have been sent to Tegoor quarantine facility after the woman returned from Delhi without informing anyone. The police have booked a case against the duo.

It is said that the woman hailing from B Kodihalli was in Delhi and she returned to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller on May 8. The man left from Kodihalli on May 12 to Bengaluru and brought her back to the village without informing anyone.

An Asha worker who came to know of their arrival informed the police. After a health check-up at Birur hospital, the duo was sent to a quarantine facility.