As many as 170 persons arrived from Doha in a chartered flight to Mangalore International Airport on Thursday.

With the efforts of NRI Forum Karnataka former deputy chairperson Arathi Krishna, KCF of Qatar had arranged the flight. Pregnant woman, senior citizens, children and those who were in need of medical help arrived in the flight.

The passengers were from Mangaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. After their health check-up, they were sent to institutional quarantine.