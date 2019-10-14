CPM: Centre’s faulty policies troubling people

The Centre has not been revealing the true figures of GDP (gross domestic products) in order to conceal its failures, CPI (M) District Committee General Secretary V Kukyan charged on Monday.

He was addressing activists at a public meet organised at State Bank Circle in front of the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday.

“The faulty economic policies of the government have landed the country in distress. As a result of demonetisation and the implementation of GST, thousands of people have lost their daily bread. The note ban has not helped in curbing corruption or bringing black money into the system,” he lamented.

He criticised the Centre for releasing only Rs 1,200 crore to the state towards flood relief, which was inadequate.

MPs from the state are so intimidated by the Prime Minister that they do not open their mouth to seek financial assistance for flood relief. Not only the MPs but also the Central ministers are behaving like puppets in the hands of the Prime Minister, forgetting the fact that they are elected by the people, he added.

CPI(M) leader Sunil Bajal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not fulfilled his promises made to people prior to elections.

The standard of life of economically backward families had not improved. ‘Acche Din’ have not come to their lives and instead, the situation has worsened due to faulty economic policies, Sunil added.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the anti-democratic policies of the Central government had snatched the people’s rights. ”The Centre has failed to protect the interests of citizens,” he said.

Leaders urged the government to implement their demands including providing a monthly allowance for unemployed youth, fix minimum wage of Rs 18,000 and to shelve the decision of privatisation of BSNL and other public sector organisations.