Cracks on highway: Experts to conduct soil test

MP Pratap Simha and MLA K G Bopaiah visited the spot where the Madikeri-Sampaje highway had developed cracks near Madenadu, on Saturday.

Speaking after inspecting damaged drains near Katakeri, the MP said, “Kodagu has been receiving bountiful rain for the last three years. The district had witnessed massive destruction due to natural calamities. To check landslides, it was proposed to construct retaining walls on 18 locations on Madikeri-Sampaje Road. But, owing to heavy rain, the work could not be taken up. Now, the road has developed cracks and drains have been damaged, which needs to be repaired.”

The MP said that following the spring of water from underground at Madenadu, experts will be asked to conduct soil tests and steps to repair the road.

Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, Madikeri Urban Development Authority president K S Ramesh Holla, National Highway executive engineer G N Hegde and others were present.