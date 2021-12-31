Create awareness on manual scavengers: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that there is a need to create awareness on Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013, in SC/ST colonies in the district.

The use of manual scavengers is an inhuman act. The social welfare department should create awareness on the same, he added.

Presiding over a district-level task force meeting on the ban on manual scavengers and their rehabilitation, he said there is a possibility that the service of manual scavengers is utilised in SC/ST Colonies. There is a need to create awareness of the same through street plays.

Awareness boards should be mounted at community halls built through the funds of the social welfare department. Jet sucker machines should be used for the maintenance of manholes, he directed officials.

A survey of manual scavengers was conducted in Udupi district and none have been traced so far. If anyone is found working as manual scavengers, then steps should be taken to rehabilitate them. Financial assistance should be provided for the purchase of jet sucker machines, he added.

Konkan Railway Corporation PRO Sudha Krishnamurthy said that no manual scavengers were employed in Konkan Railway. Only Safai Karmacharis were engaged. They were given uniforms and other safety gears and all are vaccinated.

The deputy commissioner said that employing manual scavengers is a punishable offence.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, Chief Project Officer Srinivas Rao, Additional DC Balakrishnappa and others were present.