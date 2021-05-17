Cyclone Tauktae causes heavy rain in Kodagu

Owing to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae, the district has been receiving heavy rain since Saturday.

The streams and rivulets are in spate. There has been a significant rise in the level of River Cauvery in Kadanuru and Betri.

There has also been a disruption in the power supply since Saturday night.

The water supply to the town has been hampered due to a power cut. Currently, diesel generators are used to lift water from the streams.

In many regions, the rain started on Friday night and continued till Sunday morning.

The region witnessed intermittent rain on Sunday. Virajpet taluk received 126.8 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours as on Sunday morning.

Virajpet Town Panchayat chief officer A M Shridhar said that a relief centre will be opened in the Government Model Primary School in Chikkapete.

The main part of Mapillethodu bridge on Ponnampet-Srimangala-Kutta interstate highway has caved in due to an increase in the flow of water. The bridge work was being carried out for the past year.

Balele, Karmadu, Nitturu, Titimati, Devamachhi, Chottepari and Palibetta regions near Nagarhole forest also received heavy rain.

In Suntikoppa, two houses on the main road were damaged after the protective wall of the land belonging to the Kodava Samaja, collapsed, causing mudslide.

Kodava Samaja office bearers Dasanda Ramesh and M U Bopanna cleared the mud using excavators and prevented further damage.

Several trees uprooted in Mattikadu, Bakadu and Nakuru.

The river catchment areas in Kushalnagar too are receiving heavy rainfall. The inflow into the Harangi reservoir has increased.

People dwelling on the river banks should shift to safer locations, said Kushalnagar Town Panchayat chief officer Krishnaprasad.

People in the hilly regions are panic-struck, as it has been raining heavily.

Farmers said that the vegetables grown by them in the fields will be spoiled due to rain.