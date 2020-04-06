Dakshina Kannada cops file 4 cases over derogatory post

Dakshina Kannada Police register four cases over derogatory posts on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 14:44 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File Photo)

Dakshina Kannada police have registered four criminal cases against derogatory posts, aimed at hurting religious sentiments of people, that are being circulated on social media. 

Dakshina Kannada SP B M Laxmi Prasad warned that mobile phones of those miscreants who posted derogatory messages on Facebook/WhatsApp and other social media platforms will be seized and strict action will be initiated against them. 

"If anyone, who are in home quarantine, is engaged in such acts of posting derogatory posts and videos, then they will be shifted to hospitals for completing their quarantine period. After they complete their quarantine period, legal action will be initiated against them," the SP said.

