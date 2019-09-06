DC assures people of clearing encroachments

Government land will be cleared of encroachments to provide permanent rehabilitation for flood victims, said Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

After inspecting the government land in Nelyahudikeri, Guhya and Karadigodu limits on Friday, she said that government lands have been already identified in Nelyahudikeri and the survey work is in the final phase.

The encroached lands will be cleared and will be handed over to the victims, she said.

She visited Guhya village and listened to the woes of people. The villagers said that government lands are encroached in Guhya as well and requested her to clear the encroachments. Annies directed the tahsildar to inspect the records of the government lands and conduct a survey soon.

She inspected the land which has been encroached in Ghattadala, which is meant to be distributed among the flood-affected villagers of Karadigodu.

Some of the flood victims pointed out that there has been discrimination in the distribution of compensation. The deputy commissioner asked the officials concerned to look into the matter.