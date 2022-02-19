DC extends prohibitory order in DK

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 pm of February 19 to 6 pm of February 26.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Following the controversy over headscarves and saffron stoles, the deputy commissioner had imposed Section 144 from February 14 to 19. Now, he has extended it.

The gathering of more than five persons, protests, shouting slogans and holding a procession is banned in the area.