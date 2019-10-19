DC for better transport connectivity through KSRTC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmni Joy directed the transport department officials to ensure that people get access to better connectivity through KSRTC buses.

She was presiding over a Regional Transport Authority meeting organised at her office recently.

The deputy commissioner urged the government departments to submit a report within a fortnight on the KSRTC and private bus operators association’s proposal on the implementation of an Integrated Transport Development Project in the district.

Regional Transport Officer Manjunath Shirali said that the transport authority had submitted a proposal to the deputy commissioner on operating buses on the new routes and towards renewing the permit of old vehicles.

The deputy commissioner, who is also the chairperson of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), said old road permits of vehicles should be renewed according to the directions of the high court.

During the meeting, private bus operators complained about the lack of basic amenities at the private bus shelter in Kushalnagar. They expressed displeasure with the stoppage of KSRTC buses at the old bus shelter in Madikeri.

The deputy commissioner directed KSRTC divisional manager to strictly adhere to the previous order preventing KSRTC buses from stopping at the old private bus stand.

She gave instructions for the proper maintenance of toilets and electric equipment at the new private bus stand in Madikeri.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that the work on identifying the parking and no-parking places in Madikeri city limits is in progress. An order on no parking places will be issued soon.

Transport Department superintendent Shivanna, PWD executive engineer Ibrahim, KSRTC depot manager Geetha and others were present in the meeting.