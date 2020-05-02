DC: Outsiders should undergo mandatory quarantine

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesha said those, coming to the district from other states, should compulsorily undergo government quarantine.

"People, who agree to such conditions, will be allowed to enter the district," the DC stressed at a meeting held his office on Saturday.

Jagadeesha said the district administration will take stringent measures keeping the safety of people in the district in mind. Hence, the people, coming from other states and districts, should undergo 14 days of quarantine. Until the deputy administration (DC) approves, no vehicles will be allowed inside the district, he said.

He said hostels and hotels will be remodelled as quarantine centres and those, wishing to stay at hotels, should bear their own expenses. Each gram panchayat is well equipped with facilities to quarantine at least 25 people who come from outside the state, he added.

He said the autorickshaws can carry one passenger and shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. Buses will not operate for another week. Beauty parlours and salons remain shut, he said.

The migrant labourers should be sent back to their respective places by Sunday night. The people, who wish to travel outside the district, should have a pass. Those, who are going to other states, will be thoroughly tested and later sent to their respective states, he added.