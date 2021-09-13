DC stresses on faster implementation of SCP-TSP

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the heads of the respective departments will be held responsible for any delay in the implementation of SCP-TSP.

The officials concerned should deliver their responsibilities without any shortcomings, she said.

Chairing a review meeting at her office in Madikeri on Monday, she directed the officials to duly submit the compliance report to the social welfare department, regarding the implementation of the SC-ST sub-plan, every month.

Apart from submitting the report in physical form, the office heads of the respective departments should also upload the progress of the implementation on the software.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena asked the departments to furnish information on the action plan on the projects related to SCP-TSP.

District social welfare officer Shekhar said that there are 166 families of civic workers in the district, as per the survey conducted. There are 32 families in Madikeri, 88 in Somwarpet and 46 in Virajpet. The number of dependents in these families is 588 and the number of civic workers is 178.

“Children from these families have shown interest towards availing training in tailoring, vehicle driving and computer courses. As many as 92 men and 98 women have come forward to avail training,” he added.

He further said that the enrolling has been done in this regard. The number of people registered for various courses are 48 - tailoring, 35 - driving, 65 - computer, 8 - technical, 4 - beauty parlour and 30 - others.

The officer also said that housing will be provided to the civic workers under the Griha Bhagya scheme. The work is in progress.

He requested the engineering departments to provide information on the progress of various projects in SC/ST colonies.

ITDP officer Srinivas, Zilla Panchayat project director Srikanthamurthy, PWD executive engineer Nagaraju and ZP executive engineer Srikanthaiah were present in the meeting.