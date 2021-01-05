DC tells officials to step up vigil to prevent spread of bird flu

Following the bird flu outbreak in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in neighbouring Kerala, officials in the animal husbandry department were directed to maintain a strict vigil to ensure that the disease does not spread in the district.

“As per the state government’s guidelines to contain bird flu, the department should take precautionary measures,” Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said while presiding over a meeting held in DC Hall on Tuesday.

She directed officials to set up check-posts in Kutta, Makutta and Karike in order to inspect poultry and poultry related products arriving from Kerala.

“The vehicles should be sanitised prior to allowing them to enter the district,” she said and added that the officials from the forest, police and transport departments will extend co-operation in setting up the check-posts.

Animal husbandry department Deputy Director Dr Suresh Bhat said that as per the guidelines issued by the animal husbandry department, a rapid response team had been set up.

He said checkpoints had been installed in villages sharing a border with Kerala. He also sought co-operation from the police, transport and health departments.

Cocks or wild birds dying from mysterious diseases should be reported to the department, he added.

Assistant Director Dr Chidananda said bird flu spreads rapidly through cocks and birds.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Eshwar Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Prabhakaran, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Anand, among others, were also present.