Defunct dialysis machines: Patients left in the lurch

The kidney patients undergoing dialysis at the government hospital in Somwarpet are now in trouble as all three dialysis machines are out of order.

The dialysis centre which was started in 2015, was a relief for the patients suffering from kidney ailments. Till recently, 24 patients were undergoing dialysis at the centre.

But, the machines have developed technical problems from the last two months, and their usage has now been stopped.

Financially less privileged patients are now compelled to depend on a private dialysis centre. They not only have to shell out extra bucks but also have to spend a lot of time as the centre is situated on the outskirts.

They have no choice but to take vehicles on rent to reach the dialysis centre and to return home.

Most of the patients who are in need of dialysis are from rural areas. After the machines developed problems, the dialysis time was reduced from four hours to three hours. The patients suffered issues because of the same.

A person called B R Shetty had availed the tender towards the maintenance of the dialysis centres in 112 taluks in 23 districts of the state. However, owing to a loss in business, he stepped back from the tender process, which has led to the current situation, according to a doctor.

The government has ordered the local public hospitals to carry out the maintenance of the dialysis centres. But, no technicians are available to repair the faulty machines. Also, there is no separate fund for the maintenance of the machines, he said.

Dr Satish said that the RO unit which is essential for the dialysis went out of order several months ago and also needs repair.

V A Nagesh, a patient, said that when he has to approach private dialysis centres, he has to spend Rs 1,500 for a blood test and other check-ups. Another Rs 2,500 is spent on vehicle rent and Rs 1,500 for dialysis. An amount of Rs 12,000 is needed per week for dialysis.

If the machines are repaired, a lot of other people like him will be benefited.

Staff at the government dialysis centre said that the same dialysis machines are being used for the past six years.

There is seepage of rainwater through the walls. The air conditioners too are not working properly, they added.

The outsourced staff, who are working in the centre on a contractual basis, are waiting for remuneration for the past four months.

Four nurses and two assistants were working in the centre earlier. But, as two nurses quit the job, two others from the hospital were deployed at the centre.