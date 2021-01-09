Demand to sanction sports school to Napoklu

Napoklu Kodava Samaja President Appachettolanda Manu Uttappa urged the government to sanction a sports school to Napoklu.

Speaking during the Nalkunadu Hockey Tournament organised by Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha in Napoklu on Friday, he said that there are three state-of-the-art hockey grounds in Cheriyaparambu, Nalkunadu and one ground in Government Primary School in Napoklu.

Stating that Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha in Nalkunadu has contributed immensely to the sport, he wished that many more players should come from the region.

The hockey tournament should be held in Napoklu every year, he added.

He further said that the sports minister should immediately sanction the sports school, to encourage budding sports talents.

ZP member Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah inaugurated the hockey tournament.

He said that the mini sports ground was developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh under MPLAD funds.

Also, works at a cost of Rs 4 lakh have been taken up to develop the sports ground, he added.

The first match was held between Shivaji Greens and Apollo Ballamavati teams. Shivaji team beat Apollo by 3-0, to gain entry into the next round. The trophy is sponsored by Kulletira family.

A total of 16 teams have taken part in the tournament and there are four under-14 teams.

Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha founder president M M Narendra, Taluk Panchayat vice president Boliyadira Santu Subramani, DCC Bank vice president Ketolira Harish Poovaiah and others were present.