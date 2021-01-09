Demand to sanction sports school to Napoklu

Demand to sanction sports school to Napoklu

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jan 09 2021, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 01:16 ist
ZP member Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah inaugurates the Nalkunadu Hockey Tournament in Napoklu on Friday.

Napoklu Kodava Samaja President Appachettolanda Manu Uttappa urged the government to sanction a sports school to Napoklu.

Speaking during the Nalkunadu Hockey Tournament organised by Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha in Napoklu on Friday, he said that there are three state-of-the-art hockey grounds in Cheriyaparambu, Nalkunadu and one ground in Government Primary School in Napoklu.

Stating that Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha in Nalkunadu has contributed immensely to the sport, he wished that many more players should come from the region.

The hockey tournament should be held in Napoklu every year, he added.

He further said that the sports minister should immediately sanction the sports school, to encourage budding sports talents.

ZP member Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah inaugurated the hockey tournament.

He said that the mini sports ground was developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh under MPLAD funds.

Also, works at a cost of Rs 4 lakh have been taken up to develop the sports ground, he added.

The first match was held between Shivaji Greens and Apollo Ballamavati teams. Shivaji team beat Apollo by 3-0, to gain entry into the next round. The trophy is sponsored by Kulletira family.

A total of 16 teams have taken part in the tournament and there are four under-14 teams.

Shivaji Yuvaka Sangha founder president M M Narendra, Taluk Panchayat vice president Boliyadira Santu Subramani, DCC Bank vice president Ketolira Harish Poovaiah and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

demand for sports school
Napoklu
Nalkunadu Hockey Tournament
Appachettolanda Manu Uttappa

What's Brewing

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 