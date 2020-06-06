‘Detailed report on measures to check landslides’

Karnataka State Biodiversity Board President Anant Hegde Ashisar said that a detailed report on precautionary measures to be taken to check landslides will be submitted to the state government after conducting a comprehensive study on landslides that occurred in Western Ghats due to heavy rain.

Hegde, who is heading a high-level committee to conduct a study on the landslides, visited last year’s landslide-affected areas in Mudigere taluk on Saturday.

“I have visited the spot and collected information. I will also go through reports of experts from various premiere institutes. After compiling all the details, the committee will submit recommendations to the state government on the measures to be taken to check massive landslides in the future,” Hegde told mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru.

The committee has three months time to submit the report. The study team will visit Kodagu next week. Later, it will visit Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts.

A few have made reference to human interference and destruction of forest as the reason for landslides. The issue of hearing loud noise from hilly ranges too have been discussed. After eliciting experts’ opinion, a report will be prepared, he said.

The high-level committee comprises officials from Mines and Geology department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, scientists from Indian Institute of Sciences, State Pollution Control Board member secretary among others. IISc scientist Dr T V Ramachandra and others was present.