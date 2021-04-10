Develop high work ethics, Sudha Murty tells young graduates

The pursuit of knowledge is a continuous process that remains with an individual throughout life, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said on Saturday.

Sudha Murty addressed a gathering virtually, on the 39th annual convocation of Mangalore University, organised at Mangala auditorium, in the university campus.

She advised graduates to improve their knowledge. Knowledge is supreme. The pursuit of knowledge keeps one young. Attaining a degree is the beginning of life.

“The day you stop learning, you become an old person. Do not become old at the young age of 25 itself,” she appealed to the graduates.

She called upon the youth to adopt high work ethics which can change the life.

“One should learn to adjust with people at workplace and achieve success. One should learn from failures,” she stressed and added that there was no short cut for success.

“Only hard work takes one to the pinnacle of great heights,” she added.

“Hard work paves the way for success in life. The graduates, when they come out of the university and enter the competitive world, it is only hard work which comes in handy in their success,” she said.

The students have teachers to guide them and a set of the syllabus in university or colleges. Once you step out of the university, you face examinations daily and there is no fixed syllabus, she added.

“Life itself becomes a learning process,” said Sudha Murty.

The universities and the colleges in the west are supported by their strong alumni, she said and urged graduating students to come back to their alma mater and support the institution which laid the foundation for their personality and success.

“A portion of the earnings should be set aside for society,” she said and urged students to respect parents and teachers.

During the convocation, Mangalore University awarded 117 Doctor of Philosophy degrees (Arts - 27, Science - 63, Commerce - 14 and Education - 13).

A total of 10 gold medals and 69 first ranks were awarded on the occasion. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidates, gold medal winners and first rank holders received their degree in person.

Cash prizes will be sent through cheque by post to the students. Those students who had applied for a degree certificate will receive their certificates by post, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.