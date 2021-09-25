Disconnection of power supply: Farmers warn of staging protest

The move by the CESC to disconnect electricity connections to the pump sets of farmers alleging that they have failed to pay electricity bills has received criticism from farmers.

The farmers sent back the CESC personnel who visited their plantations to disconnect the power supply.

CESC personnel Lokesh said, "Farmers had availed electricity connections for farming activities. However, they failed to pay the bill. Hence, the connections are being disconnected."

Borewell Owners' Association president Chandrashekar said that the government has promised to provide free electricity for irrigation pump sets upto 10hp. Therefore, it is not right on the part of the CESC personnel to disconnect the power supply.

The farmers are dependent on borewells to irrigate their farmland. Without electricity, the crops will get spoiled, he said.

The farmers have warned that they will stage a protest if CESC continues its drive to disconnect the power supply.

"I have cultivated paddy and sweet potato on my farmland. Now, the farmland requires water. The electricity connections have been disconnected. The crops are getting dry. If the electricity connections are not restored, I will end my life," warned farmer Shanthappa.