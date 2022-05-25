Dist admin mulls over Sasihithlu Surfing Jungle Lodges

The district administration, in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts, has plans to set up Sasihithlu Surfing Jungle Lodges in Sasihithlu.

It will come up on 29 acres of deemed forest land without felling the trees and damaging the nature in the surroundings by adhering to CRZ norms. Initially, pre-fabricated cottages will be set up.

“We are waiting for approval for the project from CZMA as per the CRZ 2019 notification. Once the coastal zone map is approved, the Sasihithlu Surfing Jungle Lodges with 10 pre-fabricated structures will be set up,” the deputy commissioner told reporters.

He said that there are Nandini and Shambhavi rivers at Sasihithlu. Steps will be taken to create awareness among the visitors on traditional fishing.

Further, there is a proposal to set up a surf life school in Sasihithlu to promote surfing and also to train lifeguards in life-saving skills. The Sasihithlu Beach will be developed on the eco-tourism concept. The district has a 40 km long coast, he added.

“The district administration is committed to improving basic amenities for surfing in Mulki, Karnad, Panambur and Sasihithlu beaches,” said the DC.

‘Food stalls’

The deputy commissioner said there are plans to set up food stalls at Panambur Beach. The tender for development works towards Blue Flag certification by the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education, at Tannirbhavi has been completed.

As bidders who had come forward for the development of Panambur Beach did not have technical competence, the district tourism development committee has decided to float tenders once again for the development of Panambur Beach, he said.

The district administration is holding talks with Karnataka Bank and other major institutes about adopting Someshwara, Surathkal and Idya beaches and sponsoring public amenities, he added.