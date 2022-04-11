Divine interpreters in Manjeshwar send a message of communal harmony

The divine interpreters by buying a pair of coconuts and beetle leaves from a Muslim trader Sayyed’s shop, symbolically scheduled the fair at Maada Arasu Majishnar shrine in Udyavara in Manjeshwar, in neighbouring Kasargod district on Sunday night.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair had to be cancelled in the previous year.

As per the convention of fixing the day for the fair, Muslims from Udyavara Savira Jamath sat on one side and the shrine’s committee members sat on the other side.

The divine interpreters declared that the three-day jatre (fair) will be held from May 9 to 12.

According to the age-old practice, Muslims set up stalls to sell coconuts and beetle leaves during the fair.

The divine interpreters after fixing the date purchased coconut, other provisions and blessed Sayyed before exiting the shop.

The coconuts purchased by the divine interpreters were smashed to smithereens by devotees.

The divine interpreters will visit the Jamaat mosque next week, according to sources.