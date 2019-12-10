'DK admin has not recognised rights of transgenders'

Dakshina Kannada district administration has not recognised the rights of the members of transgender community, speakers stressed at Miss Trans Tulunadu, a cultural programme-cum-beauty pageant, organised by Navasahaja Samudaya sanghatane (NSS) at Town Hall on Monday.

“If the educated men and women practice discrimination when will the transgender community join the mainstream?,” asked Sanjeeva Vandse alias Sanjana of Ashraya Samudaya Sanghatane in Udupi.

She was disappointed at the absence of officials, including Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Sanjana said her non government organisation (NGO) with help of officials in Udupi had achieved far more than Navasahaja was able to achieve in Mangaluru.

“Three transgenders had received Rajyotsava awards and many members from Transgender community had benefited from the government-sponsored Udyogini scheme. Why is the district administration and women and child welfare department indifferent to the demands of transgenders?,’’ Sanjana asked.

No takers for scheme

Usman from district Women and Child Welfare Department said identity cards were issued to only 30 out of the total 1,672 members of transgender community. No transgender had submitted applications for the government-sponsored self-employed scheme, he added. “As many as 113 members of transgender community had submitted applications for Ashraya houses,” he said.

Reshma Ullal, a researcher, said 84 transgenders had received money between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 to become self-employed between 2013-18.

‘’Due to lack of follow-up by the department, it is not known whether beneficiaries succeeded in becoming self-employed or returned to prostitution or begging,” she said.

Reshma stressed that begging or prostitution will not enhance their (transgenders) self-dignity. “Our goal should be to protect our self-dignity,” she emphasised and urged organisation to support dropouts and help self-employed to market their products.

Rashtriyavadi Christara Vedike Founder President Franklin Monteiro quoted the names of achievers like Padmashree awardee Narthaki Nataraj who were from transgender community and urged them to emulate such role models.

Dr Ashish Rai from A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABMIDS), advocate Lani M Pinto, NSS President Praveen Nikhil among others also spoke.

As many as six achievers from Transgender community and Chandrika from Udupi Women and Social Welfare department were felicitated on the occasion.

‘Wrong message’

Miss Trans Tulunadu, a cultural programme and beauty pageant, organised for members of Transgender community was delayed by three hours.

Reason: The organiser, Navasahaja Samudaya Sanghatane, waited in vain for Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to inaugurate the event.

“The deputy commissioner should have deputed at least Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC),” said Sanjana of Ashraya Samudaya Sanghatane in Udupi.

The absence of officials sends a wrong message that they do not support Transgender community, Sanjana added.