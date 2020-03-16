Don't go to Kerala, Kodagu labourers told: Dr K Mohan

Don't go to Kerala, Kodagu labourers told: Dr K Mohan

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:40pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 05:13am ist

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that the Plantation Owners and Coffee Workers' Associations presidents have been asked to ensure that the labourers from Kodagu do not go to Kerala, as a part of precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

He said that the rapid response teams, both at the district and taluk levels, have kept a tight vigil at Kutta, Makutta, Karike and Sampaje areas which share borders with Kerala. Teams of health personnel have been deployed in these areas, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Do no't go to Kerala
labourers told
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

 