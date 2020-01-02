Economic census commences in DK

The economic census was launched in the district on Wednesday. The enumerators will collect information from organised and unorganised economic sectors for the next three months.

The public should furnish accurate information to the enumerators, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh stressed on Wednesday.

Flagging off the census in her office, she said that the economic census is conducted once in five years. “The enumerators collect information from all the industries and units within the district and their activities. The information is collected through a mobile app under Digital India programme for the first time,” she explained.

According to the sixth census of 2012-13, there are 2,25,639 business units in the district. Of these, 60,239 are commercial business; 20,178 business units do not have any buildings while 1,45,222 units function within the buildings.

“There is no connection between the economic census and the CAA and the NRC,” the deputy commissioner clarified.

She had directed village accountants and chief officers and other officials in urban areas to help the enumerators in identifying the blocks of business and trading activities.

The officials from the Department of Industry, Commercial Tax and the deputy registrar of cooperative societies and the Labour Department should ensure that entrepreneurs and industrial units cooperate with the enumerators.

District Statistician Dr Uday Shetty and others were also present on the occasion.