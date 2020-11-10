Elephant attacks bike rider, pillion in Srimangala

Elephant attacks bike rider, pillion in Srimangala

DHNS
DHNS, Ponnampet,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 23:19 ist
The damaged bike at Ammekolli in Srimangala.

A wild elephant has attacked a bike rider and a pillion rider at Ammekolli in Srimangala. The riders fled the spot, leaving the bike behind, to save their lives.

The elephant entered the road from the estate of Alletira Viju Machaiah. Viju and labourer Pushparaj fled the spot. The enraged elephant has damaged the bike.

The incident occurred when Viju had gone to get labourer Pushparaj. Forest officials have visited the spot.

Elephant attack
Ammekolli
Srimangala
bike rider

