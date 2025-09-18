<p>Reigning champion <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neeraj-chopra">Neeraj Chopra </a>failed to defend his javelin throw title after being eliminated after four throws in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo. </p><p>The 27-year-old managed a best effort of 84.03M that left him eighth in overall standings after the fourth throw and fouled the fifth one to exit the competition.</p><p>Only the top six athletes will compete in the sixth and final round.</p>.World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final.<p>Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also made an exit in the fourth round.</p><p>Another Indian Sachin Yadav is still in the competition, placed fourth overall with a best of 86.27M.</p><p>In the last edition of the World Championships in 2023 in Budapest, Neeraj had thrown 88.17M en route to clinching the gold medal. </p><p>Recently, he breached the coveted 90M mark with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League.</p><p>After qualifying easily for the finals, Neeraj was hoping to become the third male javelin thrower in history to defend title. </p><p>Czech legend Jan Zelezny (1993, 1995), who is now Neeraj's coach, and Anderson Peters (2019, 2022) of Grenada are the other two who have won the world championships crown on two consecutive occasions.</p><p>But at Japan National Stadium on Thursday (the same arena where the Indian won the Olympic gold to script history in 2021), he just could not replicate his Budapest heroics. </p>