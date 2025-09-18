Blinkit-AI Secures $1.2 Million Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and Democratize AI

<p><strong>New Delhi, India, September 18, 2025: </strong>Blinkit-AI, an AI platform providing unified access to multi-model AIs with a host of in-built AI tools designed to improve productivity and capabilities, has successfully raised $1.2 million USD in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the electrical and power cable industry.</p><p>The funding will fuel <a href="http://www.blinkit-ai.com/" rel="nofollow">Blinkit-AI’s</a> expansion and innovation, empowering the company to advance its mission of democratizing AI and making it accessible and impactful for businesses and individuals alike. Key focus areas will include accelerating product development, expanding its engineering team, and enhancing enterprise-grade integrations. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to strengthening market presence and brand visibility.</p><p>Envisioned by seasoned entrepreneurs from the IT, marketing, and media industries, Blinkit-AI delivers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered services that streamline workflows, simplify tasks, save time, and boost productivity. From content creation to delivering strategic insights, the platform fosters seamless human-AI collaboration, bringing multiple AI models and tools under one unified ecosystem.</p><p>“This strategic association with Foliflex Cables will enable us to scale Blinkit-AI nationally and cater to diverse industry requirements,” said Anubhav Pandit,CEO, Blinkit-AI.</p><p>“While AI holds immense potential, its features and services are often scattered across different platforms. Blinkit-AI brings them together in one unified ecosystem, delivering seamless integration into everyday workflows.”</p><p>With the AI market growing at an unprecedented pace, this investment will play a pivotal role in shaping Blinkit-AI’s growth trajectory, driving innovation and ensuring the platform evolves to meet the needs of an ever-expanding user base.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>About Blinkit-AI</strong></p><p>Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, Blinkit-AI provides unified access to multi-model AIs and advanced in-built AI tools to enhance productivity and capabilities. The platform empowers businesses and individuals to seamlessly adopt AI, making cutting-edge technology accessible and impactful. </p><p><strong>Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.</strong></p><p>The seed investment from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in the electrical and power cable industry since 1976, underscores Blinkit-AI’s potential to redefine the AI landscape. This partnership provides the financial and strategic support needed to propel Blinkit-AI’s growth and bring its vision to a global stage.</p>