'Emme Suggi Utsava' observed in Nagaralli

‘Emme Suggi Utsava’ dedicated to Goddess Kootinadu Sri Sabbamma Devi in Nagaralli near Somwarpet commenced on a traditional note on Sunday, with the observation of ‘Emmege Honnu’ ritual. Prayers were held on the occasion.

The festival, which is held once in 12 years, is observed by 18 villages of Somwarpet and Sakleshpur taluks.

After offering prayers to Sabbamma Devi, monitory contributions were collected by the villagers to purchase buffalo and ox.

The animals are to be bought in Konanuru village and are brought to Nagaralli by walk. A black coloured woollen blanket (kambali) is contributed by the Bangira family of Kooti village.

As a part of the festival, the families living in 18 villages are to follow certain rules for 30 days between November 26 and December 27.

Eating in hotels and houses of relatives is not allowed. Beverages like coffee, tea and boiled items are not to be consumed outside the house.

Also, after the ‘Devara Billu’ ritual, no auspicious events should be held in the 18 villages.

Sabbamma Devi Suggi Utsava Samiti president K T Joyappa, Prakash, U K Somashekhar, Dinesh, Revenna, Bangira Ganesh and villagers representing 18 villages were present.