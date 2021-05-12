Essentials can be purchased thrice a week: Kodagu DC

After realising that large gatherings are happening as a result of the rush to purchase essential commodities, the district administration has allowed the purchase of essential items for three days a week.

Earlier, as a preventative measure, to check the spread of Covid-19, the district administration has allowed the purchase of essential commodities only twice a week.

According to the new guidelines, essentials can be purchased on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 am to 10 am, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She said that fair price shops too will remain open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The milk booths and newspaper selling stalls can remain open daily from 6 am to 10 am.

Only takeaways are allowed from hotels and restaurants for three days a week from 6 am to 10 am, she added.