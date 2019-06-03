'Expediting track doubling on Konkan rly my main focus'

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said her main focus was expediting the doubling of track on Konkan Railway route in coming years.

"The Konkan railway track doubling project will receive a fillip this time," she told mediapersons on Monday.

Shobha said she was keen on bringing central government-sponsored schemes to her constituency. "My other priorities include developing the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) and providing full-fledged infrastructure for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Udupi."

"The new government in the centre will focus on ensuring that ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme reaches the deserving sections of society," she added.

On ministerial berth, Shobha said she did not regret getting a ministerial berth as she felt she was still a junior in the politics and had a long way to go. She promised to take steps to help the farmers in distress.

She said the import of arecanut should be reduced, which in turn would help the arecanut growers to receive better price for their produce. She also said that many developmental works had come to a standstill due to the shortage of sand.

"The frequent transfers of bureaucrats also posed a hindrance to the ongoing developmental activities."

She also accused the coalition government of meting step-motherly treatment to the districts with BJP MLAs.

The MP lashed out at the coalition government for neglecting the drought situation in the state. "Drought is prevailing in 160 taluks and there are no funds to take up rehabilitation works. Besides there is paucity of funds to take up the rejuvenation work of the existing water bodies. She accused state government of not releasing funds for any drought-relief work. She said the coalition government will collapse on its own and there was no need for BJP to implement 'Operation Kamala'.

"The chief minister is rarely seen in Vidhana Saudha as he has shifted office to a five star hotel," she ridiculed.

To a query, Shobha said the BJP expects Mandya MP Sumalatha to support BJP as BJP had supported her in the elections. She urged Congress party and the coalition government to learn lessons from the recent poll debacle.