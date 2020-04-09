Fake news buster, DK Corona Warriors, eyes at more challenges

Fishermen idling in their homes were a worried lot after a video clipping showing people dying from coronavirus being dumped in the sea and people being infected with the virus after consuming seafood, went viral on social media on Thursday.

As fishermen were bracing up for the worst, `DK Corona Warriors’ swung into the act by declaring the video clipping as fake and ensuring that it had no impact on those passionate about seafood. The team also declared that the bodies washed ashore were in fact African Migrants who had drowned when the boat had toppled near Libyan coast in 2014.

Team also designed a message to counter the fake video clipping. “Experts have assured that well cooked food (70 degree) including sea food was safe,” informs

Sudeep Ghate who posted the message on his neighbourhood’s whatsapp group. Sudeep, serving as a post doctoral fellow in Yenepoya (deemed to be) university, is one among the four members in the Warrior’s core group.

This is not the first time Corona Warriors are investigating and busting fake news in the district, informs Naren Koduvattat a member of Warriors core group. Recently messages on Hindus keen on celebrating Rama Navami during lockdown was declared as a fake. “Of the total 25 fake alerts, detected between March 31 to April 6, Warriors had busted six local fake news,” informs Naren.

DK Corona Warriors with 483 volunteers, registered with department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and Indian Red Cross society, have been organised into nine taluk groups. Naren says Corona warriors are not another whatsapp group. Though we do not know each other, we are united by our passion for voluntary social service, Naren adds.

Team also played a role in implementing social distancing rules and usage of masks. The team is ready to do field work, stresses Naren an entrepreneur gifted with a skill of tapping potential in youth. Prior to the launch of DK Corona Warriors, four core members including Sahana, who is the master volunteer, agreed on a common project, a process of fighting fake news and broadcasting helpful information to citizens across the district.

“Even by a conservative estimate, Corona Warriors reaches a minimum of 2,64,000 people each day,” Naren declares.