Farmer succeeds in cultivating apples in Kodagu

Along with varieties of fruits, a farmer in Kolakeri near Napoklu has grown apples.

Ketolira Shammi has been cultivating about 50 varieties of fruits on his land. Now, apple is added to the list.

He had procured the plant from Ooty four years ago and now the plant has borne fruits.

He has harvested about 4 to 5 kg of apple as a first crop.

The weather in Kodagu is conducive for apple cultivation as well, he said.

Normally, the growers in Kodagu cultivate oranges amid coffee plantations. However, after the orange plants were infected with diseases, the growers have started looking for alternative crops.

Ketolira Shammi has been cultivating lychee, rambutan, dragon fruit, egg fruit, butter fruits and others.