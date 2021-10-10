Farmer succeeds in cultivating apples in Kodagu

Farmer succeeds in cultivating apples in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Oct 10 2021, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 00:56 ist
Apples cultivated by Ketolira Shammi.

Along with varieties of fruits, a farmer in Kolakeri near Napoklu has grown apples.

Ketolira Shammi has been cultivating about 50 varieties of fruits on his land. Now, apple is added to the list.

He had procured the plant from Ooty four years ago and now the plant has borne fruits.

He has harvested about 4 to 5 kg of apple as a first crop.

The weather in Kodagu is conducive for apple cultivation as well, he said.

Normally, the growers in Kodagu cultivate oranges amid coffee plantations. However, after the orange plants were infected with diseases, the growers have started looking for alternative crops.

Ketolira Shammi has been cultivating lychee, rambutan, dragon fruit, egg fruit, butter fruits and others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farmer
apples
Kolakeri village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 