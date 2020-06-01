'Farmers need not panic over swarms of locusts'

Farmers need not panic over swarms of locusts: M C Seetha

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:23 ist

Agriculture department Joint Director M C Seetha has clarified that the swarms of locust raiding farms in Noojibalthila, Renjiladi and Shirlalu in Dakshina Kannada are not desert locusts.

"Thus, farmers need not panic. Entomologists have visited the villages to collect information. The desert locusts arrive in lakhs. It is highly unlikely that locusts in DK are of desert locust variety," she added.

Seetha said, “If the locusts are found damaging crops, then measures should be taken to contain the problem. What the farmers must do is make a loud clashing noise with vessels to drive the locusts away. The spraying of neem-based insecticides on the crops will reduce the damage. Lighting a fire and spreading smoke in the affected areas will also drive them away."

The nymph of locusts should be destroyed by dumping it into a two to three feet deep pit. As these locusts rest during the night, they can be destroyed using a tractor-mounted jet sprayer. One should be cautious while spraying insecticides and ensure that it is not sprayed near sources of water,” warned the joint director.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dakshina Kannada
Locusts

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 