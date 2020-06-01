Farmers need not panic over swarms of locusts: M C Seetha

Agriculture department Joint Director M C Seetha has clarified that the swarms of locust raiding farms in Noojibalthila, Renjiladi and Shirlalu in Dakshina Kannada are not desert locusts.

"Thus, farmers need not panic. Entomologists have visited the villages to collect information. The desert locusts arrive in lakhs. It is highly unlikely that locusts in DK are of desert locust variety," she added.

Seetha said, “If the locusts are found damaging crops, then measures should be taken to contain the problem. What the farmers must do is make a loud clashing noise with vessels to drive the locusts away. The spraying of neem-based insecticides on the crops will reduce the damage. Lighting a fire and spreading smoke in the affected areas will also drive them away."

The nymph of locusts should be destroyed by dumping it into a two to three feet deep pit. As these locusts rest during the night, they can be destroyed using a tractor-mounted jet sprayer. One should be cautious while spraying insecticides and ensure that it is not sprayed near sources of water,” warned the joint director.